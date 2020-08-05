Former consultant to Mayor Curry agrees to testify in JEA investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A political consultant subpoenaed by the Jacksonville City Council has agreed to provide a sworn deposition to the committee looking into the failed bid to sell JEA.

Tim Baker is the consultant who represented Mayor Lenny Curry during his campaign, and he also advised JEA during the sale process. As first reported by News4Jax’s news partner the Jacksonville Daily Record, members were told Tuesday afternoon that Baker has agreed to answer several questions under oath.

The botched JEA sale has been the target of a City Council investigation committee for months. Several others have also agreed to testify, including Sam Mousa, Curry’s former chief administrative officer.

Baker and Mousa were photographed attending an Atlanta Braves baseball game with Curry, former JEA CEO Aaron Zahn, former City Council president Scott Wilson, and Brian Hughes -- the mayor’s chief administrative officer.

The trip was in October at a time when the JEA sale was being negotiated and there was a cone of silence in place.

Hughes has already testified to the committee but that deposition has not been made public.

A request for comment from Baker was not immediately returned Tuesday evening.