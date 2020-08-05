Protective vest donated to Flagler County K-9

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Axle received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a donation from nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s Inc.

The vest, which is embroidered with the sentiment “In honor of Gabo, Marko & Tag,” was sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Geraldine Marsh of the Women’s Balley Group at Grand Haven.

“We appreciate Vested Interest in K9s for providing this lifesaving vest for K-9 Axle,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said in a news released Wednesday.

Staly said the vest will not only protect Axle but will give peace of mind to his handler, Deputy Aaron Beausoleil.

“The safety of our K-9 officers is extremely important and we are grateful for this generous donation,” the sheriff said.

The mission of Vested Interest in K9s is to provide protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. Since it was established in 2009, Vested Interest in K9s has provided more than 3,980 vests to K-9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, which was made possible by private and corporate donations. For more information, call 508-824-6978 or visit www.vik9s.org.