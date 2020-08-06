87ºF

Local News

Community to hold ’Stand with Lebanon’ solidarity event in Riverside Friday

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: Stand with Lebanon, Event, Riverside, Jacksonville
Workers remove rubble from damaged buildings near the site of an explosion on Tuesday that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. The blast which appeared to have been caused by an accidental fire that ignited a stockpile of ammonium nitrate at the port, rippled across the Lebanese capital, killing at least 135 people, injuring more than 5,000 and causing widespread destruction. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
Workers remove rubble from damaged buildings near the site of an explosion on Tuesday that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. The blast which appeared to have been caused by an accidental fire that ignited a stockpile of ammonium nitrate at the port, rippled across the Lebanese capital, killing at least 135 people, injuring more than 5,000 and causing widespread destruction. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The community is holding a “Stand with Lebanon” solidarity event in Riverside on Friday.

The event comes after a blast, which appeared to have been caused by an accidental fire that ignited a stockpile of ammonium nitrate at the seaport of Beirut, rippled across the Lebanese capital, killing at least 135 people, injuring more than 5,000 and causing widespread destruction, the Associated Press reports.

People who attend are encouraged to wear a mask and stand six feet apart.

LOCATION: 1620 Riverside Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32204-4014, United States

TIME: Friday, August 7, 7:45 PM – 8:15 PM

DETAILS: “Lets all stand hand in hand in solidarity for our beloved Beirut. Let’s light candles for the lost souls and the missing persons. Please wear a mask and stand 6-ft apart from each other.”

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: