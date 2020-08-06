Community to hold ’Stand with Lebanon’ solidarity event in Riverside Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The community is holding a “Stand with Lebanon” solidarity event in Riverside on Friday.

The event comes after a blast, which appeared to have been caused by an accidental fire that ignited a stockpile of ammonium nitrate at the seaport of Beirut, rippled across the Lebanese capital, killing at least 135 people, injuring more than 5,000 and causing widespread destruction, the Associated Press reports.

People who attend are encouraged to wear a mask and stand six feet apart.

LOCATION: 1620 Riverside Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32204-4014, United States

TIME: Friday, August 7, 7:45 PM – 8:15 PM

DETAILS: “Lets all stand hand in hand in solidarity for our beloved Beirut. Let’s light candles for the lost souls and the missing persons. Please wear a mask and stand 6-ft apart from each other.”