Man dead after shooting at apartment complex in Lake Forest neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his mid-20s to early 30s is dead after an argument escalated into a shooting Friday morning.

Police said they were called to an apartment complex on the 7400 block of Linda Drive near the Lake Forest neighborhood at 3:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a man inside of a unit with at least one gunshot wound in the upper torso. He died at the scene.

A spokesperson for Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the people involved are known to each other and could be a domestic situation. Everyone involved, including the shooter, are being detained by police and interviewed.

JSO does not believe this shooting was connected to an earlier shooting which resulted in the death of a mother.

Police are asking anyone with information that could help investigators with the case to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).