Navy helicopter squadron returns home from record-breaking deployment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – United States Navy Helicopter Squadron, The Swamp Foxes, returns home to Naval Air Station Jacksonville this morning.

The strike squadron was deployed for 7 months, starting January 8, 2020. Sailors spent a record-breaking 206 days at sea.

The Swamp Foxes’ 11 helicopters and 300 sailors took part in surveillance, strike coordination intelligence and reconnaissance operations, according to a release.

Our nation’s heroes return to NAS Jax around 11 a.m. this morning. News4Jax will be there.