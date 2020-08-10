92ºF

Jacksonville man charged with murder in mother’s shooting

The victim, 45-year-old Stacey McPherson-Dillon, was shot at home in February

News4Jax Staff

Michael McPherson, 22, is charged with second-degree murder in the Feb. 5 shooting death of 45-year-old Stacey McPherson-Dillon.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 22-year-old Jacksonville man suspected in the February shooting death of his mother has been transferred to Duval County where he’s been formally charged with her murder.

Michael Joseph McPherson was booked Saturday morning into the Duval County jail on a felony charge of second-degree murder in the killing of his mother, Stacey McPherson-Dillon, jail records show.

McPherson, who had been in custody on unrelated charges in Monroe County, is being held without bond while he awaits trial in the case.

The victim, a 45-year-old nurse for Wolfson Children’s Hospital, was found suffering from a gunshot wound Feb. 5 by officers answering a call about a shooting at a home on San Servera Drive South, according to police.

First responders tried to save McPherson-Dillion, but she died of her injuries at the scene.

Police later issued a be-on-the-lookout notice for McPherson, who was taken into custody in Key Largo a day later. Investigators said a gun was found inside the sport-utility vehicle he was driving.

McPherson, who was declared indigent over the weekend, will be appointed a public defender.

