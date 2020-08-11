Council OKs renaming Confederate Park to Springfield Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously in favor of changing the name of Confederate Park to Springfield Park.

The decision came as the City Council is scheduled to discuss renaming other city parks as the debate continues over giving a new name to Hemming Park.

A Confederate memorial once stood in Hemming Park, which is named after Civil War veteran Charles Hemming, who donated the memorial to the state of Florida in 1898.

For several weeks, the City Council had been considering changing the name to James Weldon Johnson Park, naming it after a famous civil rights activist from Jacksonville who wrote “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing” — a poem-turned-song commonly known as “The Black National Anthem.”

Councilman Garrett Dennis filed the legislation to rename the park after Johnson back in June. Recently, Councilman Danny Becton proposed an alternative name -- Veterans Memorial Park. The suggestion split council members, some of whom are reluctant to vote against the two ideas.

“It was definitely a sneak attack by a fellow council member,” Dennis told News4Jax after it was filed. He said Becton never raised questions or concerns about the legislation before Monday and then suggested another option at the last minute.

Now, Dennis has filed additional legislation, suggesting renaming five other Jacksonville parks to honor veterans.

Public opinion on the move has been varied.

“The fact that the effort to name it after James Weldon Johnson kicked up a storm in City Hall just tells you theirs a lot more progress that needs to be done,” said Matthew Bradfield.

The parks included in the proposed name change are: