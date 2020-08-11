Embattled Jacksonville physician accused of sexual battery on child

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville physician accused of exposing himself and masturbating in front of an undressed patient in 2017 is now facing an unrelated sexual battery charge involving a child victim, court records show.

Dr. Om Parkash Kapoor, 50, is accused of violating a Florida state law involving sexual battery by a person 18 years or older on a child younger than 12. According to the arrest report and the statute, it is a capital felony.

Kapoor’s arrest report does not disclose his relationship to the child but indicates the sexual battery took place at Kapoor’s home in January.

The report states Kapoor turned himself in to authorities after learning of the arrest warrant. He has been released on $250,000 bond and must remain at home while being tracked by an ankle monitor.

Kapoor resigned from Baptist Health in March 2018 after he was suspended from work and faced scrutiny from state regulators, including a restriction on his license, over the 2017 masturbation accusation.

That case is set for a final pretrial hearing Wednesday.

Kapoor was forbidden from treating male patients without supervision after then-state Surgeon General Celeste Philip imposed an emergency restriction on his license.

Baptist Health placed Kapoor, an infectious diseases expert, on leave after the patient went to police with the allegations in December. The Sheriff's Office arrested him roughly a week later.

Kapoor, who was previously accused of sexual misconduct in 2012, pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure and battery in the case, court records show.

A lawsuit was filed after the 2017 incident alleging missteps against the hospital, saying the company was negligent in keeping Kapoor on staff because it knew of the previous sexual misconduct allegation against Kapoor.