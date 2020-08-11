Hiring with a purpose: Jacksonville group helps survivors thrive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Giving human trafficking survivors a new purpose, the Jacksonville-based nonprofit Rethreaded Inc. has reached a new hiring milestone. The group recently hired seven women to help other survivors build a new life.

The women started their new jobs Aug. 5. Rethreaded founder and CEO Kristin Keen says the new additions to the organization were made possible thanks to community support. The group sells masks, bracelets and other unique gifts in order to help their cause.

“During the pandemic our country has seen a 40% increase in calls for help to the human trafficking hotline,” Keen said. “Now, more than ever, Rethreaded is committed to helping survivors have access to everything they need to start a new life.”

“We are so excited to welcome seven new women to our Rethreaded family! We will stand with them in their new journey to freedom.”

Rethreaded’s mission is to help human trafficking survivors start a new life. If you would like to learn more about the organization’s mission or how you can help you can visit their website Rethreaded.com.