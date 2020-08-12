29-year-old woman missing out of Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is looking for your help to locate missing 29-year-old Shannon Dow.

Police said she hasn’t been since Tuesday night and think she could be in danger.

Dow is known to frequent Orange Park and Middleburg.

🔺MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON:



Shannon Dow, a white female, 5’01, 110lbs, and 29 years-old, is missing from the Clay County area; we need the community’s help locating her.



Please contact our Communications Section at (904) 529-5900 or by dialing/texting 911. pic.twitter.com/3Nw8EAjqjt — Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) August 12, 2020

If you see her or know where she could be contact the Sheriff’s Office at (904) 529-5900.