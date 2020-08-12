71ºF

29-year-old woman missing out of Clay County

Clay County Sheriff's Office released a picture of Shannon Dow.
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is looking for your help to locate missing 29-year-old Shannon Dow.

Police said she hasn’t been since Tuesday night and think she could be in danger.

Dow is known to frequent Orange Park and Middleburg.

If you see her or know where she could be contact the Sheriff’s Office at (904) 529-5900.

