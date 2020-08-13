VyStar hiring 50 employees in Jacksonville, Gainesville contact centers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If your looking for a new job, we have some good news.

VyStar Credit Union is hiring 50 full-time Contact Center positions to “assist with a recent increase in the volume of transactions that are completed online and over the phone,” a release said.

Contact Center employees help assist members with financial transactions and answer questions related to accounts, loan payments and more.

“We are fortunate to be in a position that allows us to recruit talented individuals to begin their careers with VyStar, especially during a considerably difficult time when many other companies have been forced to reduce staff,” Brian Wolfburg, VyStar President/CEO, said. “We remain dedicated to doing everything possible to make a positive impact by creating these positions and offering future opportunities for advancement as part of our team.”

VyStar now has more than 725,000 members based primarily in Florida and Georgia. The Contact Center is open every day, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., excluding holidays.

