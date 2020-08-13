Ware County Schools employees test positive for COVID-19

WARE COUNTY, Ga. – Several Ware County Schools employees have tested positive for COVID-19, the school district announced Thursday.

The district did not say exactly how many staff members tested positive.

The first day of school in Ware County is Monday, so no students were exposed.

School officials said the areas that the employees used were closed for cleaning and disinfecting.

The district said the employees who tested positive are required to quarantine and will not be permitted to return to school for at least 10 days from the beginning of symptoms, according to guidance provided by the Georgia Department of Education and the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Other staff members who were directly exposed to the employees who tested positive will be monitoring symptoms and quarantining for 10 days, the district said.