JSO lieutenant who died after contracting COVID-19 to be laid to rest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A public viewing was held Friday evening for Chris Cunningham, a lieutenant with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office who died after contracting COVID-19.

Members of the public were invited to the viewing at Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home on San Jose Boulevard. On Saturday, a memorial service will be held for Cunningham at the Paxon Revival Center.

Cunningham, 48, died of COVID-19 complications after spending weeks in a hospital. He was in the Navy and a commanding officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The lieutenant, who spent 20 years at the Sheriff’s Office, leaves behind a wife, five children and three grandchildren. He is remembered as a beloved family man who dedicated his life to public service.

Cunningham’s memorial service begins at 11 a.m. COVID-19 protocols will be strictly enforced.