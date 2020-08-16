2 in custody after chase leads to crash in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Two people are in custody after a chase that led to a crash Sunday, according to St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Chuck Mulligan.

Mulligan said the crash started in Flagler County and ended at U.S. 1 and Wildwood Drive in St. Johns County.

News4Jax was told two people were taken to hospitals, and officials said they were in stable condition at last check.

Video from Sunday morning shows multiple firefighters pulling someone out of a car wedged up against a traffic light pole. Someone can also be seen being carried to a helicopter for transport.

A woman who said she witnessed the crash sent News4Jax this statement: “I was probably 2 or 3 cars from the light coming to a stop, when I heard a huge crash, looked over and saw cars flying. I saw a girl…get out of the white car and the driver got out and started running. The white car hit the red car.”

People who live near the area said drivers speed through the intersection often and they want to see more law enforcement officers. Another resident said they see accidents all the time.