Teen airlifted to hospital after crash in Nassau County

HILLIARD, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol says a young teen was airlifted to a Jacksonville hospital, following a two-vehicle crash in Hilliard, Saturday night.

According to FHP, an adult man and a young teen were in a pickup truck driving westbound on Murhhee Road approaching US-1, around 9:00 p.m. That driver failed to come to a stop at the intersection, pulled out in front of an oncoming tractor-trailer, causing that second vehicle to smash into the front of the truck on it’s driver-side. The truck was sent careening into a ditch on the right shoulder of the highway. The tractor-trailer spun through the road’s median and across all southbound lanes, before finally coming to a rest on the opposite shoulder.

Highway Patrol says the teenage passenger in the truck was airlifted to UF Health Jacksonville with critical injuries. The man that teen was riding with only sustained minor injuries and the driver of the second vehicle was unharmed.