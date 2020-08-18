When will we know who will be Clay County’s next sheriff?

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – The race for Clay County sheriff already promised lots of possibilities with five challengers lining up to unseat incumbent Sheriff Darryl Daniels. Then, more than half-way through early voting and five days before the primary, the sheriff was arrested after a year-long investigation of criminal misconduct resulting from an extramarital affair. A day later, Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Daniels.

DeSantis named a senior FDLE special agent as interim sheriff.

According to Clay County Supervisor of Elections Chris Chambless, it’s estimated that half of the county’s primary voters had already cast their ballots during early voting by Aug. 13 — the night of Daniels’ arrest. In a six-candidate race, Daniels — or someone else — could win the race with less than 20% of the vote, and only Republicans are voting since it’s a primary. The winner gets his or her name on the November ballot next to a blank line, since Francis Bourrie, also a registered Republican, qualified as a write-in candidate.

Chambless said the county has seen more interest in this primary compared to those in years past.

“Right now, we’re sitting at 19% (turnout), which is very good — largest turnout for early voting and vote-by-mail so far,” he said on the eve of the election.

“There’s a lot of drama,” Clay County voter Deirdre Martin said Tuesday. “I didn’t get to vote for the sheriff because I was NPA — no party affiliation. I did some research for (my husband) and he’s a registered Republican. I told him who he might want to vote for.”

If one of the five other candidates gets the most votes, he or she would be sworn in as sheriff on Jan. 1, 2021 — unless there was some intervention by the governor to allow that person to take office early.

If Daniels wins, a few things will happen. Unless there’s a big development with Daniels’ legal fight, the embattled sheriff would likely be sworn into office in January. Chambless said the governor would have to remove him from office once again and then re-appoint an interim sheriff — just as he did by tapping FDLE Special Agent Matt Walsh.

It’s unclear what influence DeSantis’ current executive order would have on that process. The order suspending Daniels states the suspension will last until another order is issued or “as otherwise provided by law.”

If Daniels’ legal proceedings aren’t wrapped up by then, Chambless said a couple of things could happen:

If Daniels is found not guilty, he would become sheriff once more. If Daniels is found guilty, there are two possibilities. If fewer than 28 months into the new term have passed, there would be a special election. If more than 28 months into the new term have passed, the governor would have to continue with an interim sheriff until the next election in 2024.

Chambless noted that all these scenarios are just speculation. He said a lot of things could change between now and when the new term takes effect in January. So the list of possibilities is wide-ranging.