DCPS: Students should not wear neck gaiters or masks with vents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After some confusion over the district’s mask policy on the first day of school, Duval County Public Schools clarified that students should not be wearing neck gaiters or masks with vents.

According to the district, neck gaiters and masks with valves or vents have been shown not to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The district said it is “discouraging the wearing of these types of face coverings in school and on school buses.”

All students who return to school buildings are given a cloth face covering that meets the district’s standards, DCPS said.

The district said students who come with neck gaiters or masks with valves will be given a disposable face covering for the day and will be expected to bring their district-issued mask or other appropriate face covering on future school days.