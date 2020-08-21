Farm Share food distribution event in Duval County on Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share and volunteers are coming together to provide food to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The distribution will be held on Saturday, August 22, from 8 a.m. until supplies last at St. Patrick Catholic Church (601 Airport Center Dr. E, Jacksonville, FL 32218).

The event is first-come, first-served. Items will be available while supplies last. Distributions are drive-thru only. Attendees must arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

Here is what attendees can expect to receive:

Fresh produce

Non-perishables canned goods

Canned proteins

Water

Special Guests: City Council member, Al Ferraro, City Council member, Terrance Freeman, City Council member, Dr. Rakiya Faulkner, MD, Joel Davis, Retired MLB, City Council member. Reggie Gaffney, City Council member, Ju’Coby Pittman, and Roy Miller, Retired NLF