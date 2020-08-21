Maryland fugitive found after hiding in St. Johns County for 7 years

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A Maryland man accused of attempted murder who had been on the run since 2012 was arrested in St. Johns County on Thursday.

Ryan Watson, 30, was wanted on charges of first degree attempted murder, second degree attempted murder, armed robbery, robbery, various assault charges, theft and reckless endangerment with weapon charges stemming from an incident that happened in Anne Arudel County in Maryland.

Watson had been previously featured on the show “Live PD”.

Both the US Marshals and St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office deputies received tips that Watson was living in St. Augustine under the alias “Sean Riley.”

On Thursday, investigators went to a home where they believed he would be and launched a drone above to check it out. After Watson came outside to see what was going on, he was detained, the Sheriff’s Office said.

When asked his name, he first provided his alias, but after being called “Ryan”, he said “Ok, you got me,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Watson was arrested and booked into the St. Johns County jail on Maryland’s authorization to hold for extradition. He’s being held on no bond.

The Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating to see if Watson could be linked to other crimes in St. Johns County.