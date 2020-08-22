37 students in quarantine after Glynn County schools reports positive case of COVID-19

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – One day after Glynn County schools welcomed students back to the classroom, the district reported one positive case of COVID-19 at Glynn Academy High School. 37 students are now in quarantine as a result. No staff members are in quarantine.

Glynn County Schools spokeswoman Brittany Tate said, "We immediately identified close contacts and notified their parents individually."

The district has created a COVID-19 Daily Statistics page on its' website to be transparent about potential school-related coronavirus cases. Tate said it will be regularly updated with information about reported cases of the virus and numbers of individuals quarantined as a result. https://www.glynn.k12.ga.us/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=1758303&type=d&pREC_ID=1939714

GCSS currently has an enrollment of 13,019 students and employs 1,937 staff members.