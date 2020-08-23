Clay County District Schools to open back-to-school hotline

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Clay County District Schools will open a back-to-school hotline on Monday.

The hotline will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to answer questions about the first day of school, which is Tuesday for Clay County students.

The number to call is 904-336-0090.

Parents can call the hotline to ask questions about transportation, overall health and safety protocols, meal services, athletics and technology services. But parents are asked to their child’s school for questions related to scheduling.