Back to school in Putnam County: District leaders talk logistics

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – It’s the first day of school for students and staff in Putnam County.

Sunday night, the district sent a few reminders to parents. They also posted them to social media.

“Excited to start the new school year! School hours: 9:10-3:55 Supervision is provided starting at 8:40am. Please make... Posted by Putnam County School District on Sunday, August 23, 2020

The district reminded parents to expect delays near the student drop-off area. They also reminded parents to send their kids to school with a mask. Masks are required for students in the school building and on buses.

The Putnam County School Board hopes parents will be flexible for the upcoming school year anticipating changes to the current school plan because of the pandemic. The board approved a resolution granting superintendent Rick Surrency broad emergency powers to deal with COVID-19 protocols and changes that could occur.

Parents in Putnam had a choice between virtual or in-school learning.