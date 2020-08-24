State reports 24 COVID-19 school-related cases in Duval County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – New data released by the Florida Department of Health on Monday reveals the number of reported COVID-19 cases associated with teachers and students of daycares, elementary, middle and high schools.

In the entire state, a total of 559 cases were reported in members of elementary, middle and high schools. That number includes both attendees (83) and staff members (114). A total of nine were unknown.

The data accounts for public and private schools from Aug. 10 to Aug. 23. It’s important to note that the data reported by the DOH is based on the county of residence, not where the school is located.

In Duval County, 24 cases were reported. It’s unclear how many of those cases, if any, include students as the county data is not broken down by the Department of Health. Here is how the reported cases break down in other Northeast Florida counties:

Alachua: 8

Baker: 6

Bradford: 10

Clay: 4

Columbia: 2

Flagler: 2

Nassau: 6

Putnam: 28

St. Johns: 6

Union: 7

The data comes as Duval County Public Schools announced Monday that it’s creating a dashboard of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases on school campuses among students and staff. DCPS says that if 20% of a school reports exposure to COVID-19, it will be closed.

According to DCPS, as of Aug. 21, the district was aware of two schools with confirmed positive COVID-19 cases since the district reopened Aug. 20, neither of which involved a student. They included:

Highlands Middle – 1 case (staff)

Young Women’s/Men’s Leadership Academy – 1 case (staff)

Cases involving daycares

According to the Department of Health, 206 cases have been reported in members of daycares in Florida. Of those cases, 205 were students, 342 were staff and 12 were unknown.

Here is the breakdown in Northeast Florida counties from the DOH. Again, these numbers are based on county of residence.