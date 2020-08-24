DCPS dashboard will track COVID-19 cases in schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Data released Monday by the Florida Department of Health shows that more than 700 coronavirus cases in the state have been linked to K-12 schools and higher-education institutions over the course of two weeks.

The report breaks down the number of cases tied to Florida elementary, middle and high schools, as well as colleges, universities and trade schools. Altogether, 714 people, including students and employees, have tested positive for COVID-19 since Aug. 10, according to the report.

“Well it is concerning. I just heard about it today. So, I’m changing my perspective to sending them to brick and mortar,” said Evelyn Hart, a grandmother.

It’s worth noting that the data is based on county of residence, not the county where the school is located. In other words, if a person who tested positive for COVID-19 lives in Duval County but works or attends a school in another county, it counts as a Duval County case.

On Monday, Duval County Public Schools said that as of Friday, the district was aware of two public schools with confirmed positive COVID-19 cases since it reopened on Thursday. Those schools included:

Highlands Middle – 1 case (staff)

Young Women’s/Men’s Leadership Academy – 1 case (staff)

It’s one reason why DCPS is in the process of creating its own dashboard to track cases. The district says the dashboard will display confirmed cases on school campuses among students and staff and that it will be updated overnight.

The district says parents will receive a robocall “with a general notification if a positive case impacts other students at the school. No robocall will be made if the positive case does not impact other students at the school.”

According to the district, the two cases last week at Highlands Middle and Young Women’s/Men’s Leadership did not impact students.

DCPS says one of three scenarios will determine whether a classroom should be closed. They include:

One person confirmed positive and two with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Two people or more confirmed positive and one or more with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Three people or more with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Additionally, DCPS says a school will be closed if 20% of a school reports exposure to the virus.

Data from private schools remain unclear. Last Monday, school administrators at The Bolles School and Episcopal School of Jacksonville announced that students from both schools who recently attended a large gathering have tested positive for the coronavirus.