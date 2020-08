KFC is hitting pause on one of fast food’s most popular slogans.

The fried chicken chain announced it will suspend the use of “It’s Finger Lickin’ Good” in its advertising, after running it for 64 years.

In a statement, KFC said the slogan just “doesn’t feel quite right” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The restaurant said the slogan will not go away forever, and they will bring it back “when the time is right.”