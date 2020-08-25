Neighbors of Miramar neighborhood keeping watchful eye for gator

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – People living along San Jose Boulevard near Alhambra Drive North in Miramar might want to keep a watchful eye the next time they go to walk their dog.

Neighbors told News4Jax they spotted an alligator they estimate to be about 5-feet in size roaming the area, and they believe it might have come in from a nearby creek.

Heather Riley said she was walking her dog along a sidewalk when she made the discovery on Sunday.

“An alligator sunbathing. It was right after the rain, and I actually [got] fairly close because it wasn’t moving, and I thought it might be plastic, then realized it was real,” Riley said.

She kept her distance and snapped a cellphone picture of the gator. When asked what was going through her mind, Riley responded:

“Run. Zigzag. Run. I started walking backwards, focusing on my dog,” she said.

It’s unclear exactly where the reptile came from, but there is concern for people walking their pets or walking with their small children knowing a gator could be roaming the area.

“We’re a quarter of a mile away from an elementary school, which has a ton of foot traffic in the mornings and afternoons,” Riley said. “Kids at elementary age is a big concern, riding bikes and walking.”

Gator experts say if you see an alligator, keep your distance because they have a powerful burst of short distance speed. Of course, they recommend keeping pets on a leash.