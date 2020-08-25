Tracking cases of COVID-19 in Duval County public schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the Duval County school district continues to work on a dashboard where it will post confirmed cases of COVID-19 in schools, News4Jax has learned of six schools within the district that, as of Tuesday, have each reported a case.

A Duval County Public Schools spokesperson told News4Jax on Tuesday that parents at Bartram Elementary and Greenfield Elementary schools received robocalls informing them that one person per campus tested positive for the virus. It’s unclear if those cases involved a student, staff member or both.

Those cases are in addition to the four schools that DCPS reported on Monday. Those included:

Dinsmore Elementary – 1 case (student)

Highlands Middle – 1 case (staff)

Landon College Preparatory – 1 case (student)

Young Women’s/Men’s Leadership Academy – 1 case (staff)

The district says the dashboard will display confirmed cases on school campuses among students and staff and that it will be updated overnight.

DCPS says one of three scenarios will determine whether a classroom should be closed:

One person confirmed positive and two with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Two people or more confirmed positive and one or more with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Three people or more with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Additionally, DCPS says a school will be closed if 20% of a school reports exposure to the virus. DCPS defines exposure as prolonged direct contact with someone that has tested positive.