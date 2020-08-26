A look inside a St. Johns County school preparing for students’ return

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – In less than a week, students in St. Johns County will be going back to school.

The district implemented several safety measures including desk barriers, social distancing markers and regular cleanings.

It goes without saying, this school year is definitely going to look different for a lot of students and teachers.

On Wednesday, News4Jax got a first-hand look inside some of the classrooms, hallways and cafeterias and students will certainly have a different experience when they begin classes on Monday.

Each classroom has barriers fixed to the desks and there are hand sanitizer dispensers, cleaning wipes and spray bottles distributed throughout the buildings.

When students arrive, they’ll be required to wear a mask and once they get to their first class of the day that’s when they’ll have their temperature checked.

We’re told St. Johns County is only allowing 18 students in each classroom and while the desks aren’t always 6 feet apart, the students will be allowed to remove the masks when they’re sitting behind protective shields.

News4Jax also got to talk to several teachers today. They’re busy preparing their classrooms and curriculums.

They said they’re excited for the new year and to see their students again even though they know it’s going to be a lot different.

“I think that our school has bent over backwards to make sure that we’re comfortable. As many options as they possibly can have,” said third-grade teacher Ashley Woolston.

The school year begins Monday.