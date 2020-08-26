Documents: ’99 cold case victim was under FBI investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The State Attorney’s Office released documents Wednesday shedding new light on the investigation info a retired Jacksonville detective who is charged with murder in the 1999 stabbing death of a business owner.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says Saad Kawaf was stabbed to death in his garage at his Deerwood home. William Baer, a former detective at the Sheriff’s Office, is charged with second-degree murder and other charges to which he’s pleaded not guilty. Baer’s ex-wife, Melissa Schafer, is also facing charges. The pair was arrested separately in early July.

Discovery material released Wednesday reveal the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the FBI were investigating Kawaf for “structuring deposits to avoid mandatory cash transaction reports.”

Those reports are required for tax purposes when a deposit of $10,000 or more is made in a bank. Documents show the FDLE found dozens of deposits made of just under $10,000 from October 1998 to March 1999 totaling $407,000.

Kawaf’s body was found later that year in May. According to investigators, the attackers said they knew Kawaf had not yet made the weekly deposit at the bank and they wanted the cash. Eventually, the wife told them where they could find $30,000 in the kitchen cabinets. The wife was tied up at the home and Kawaf died of his injuries.

The discovery material also contains an interview between Baer and JSO. News4Jax is working to review the video.

This article will be updated.