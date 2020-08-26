Jacksonville police looking for escapee

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office asked for help Tuesday night tracking down an escapee.

According to a news release, 32-year-old Lexly Lee failed to return from work release and his GPS monitor is not functioning. He was last seen to be in the area of Beach Boulevard just west of Southside Boulevard.

He’s described as 5-feet 8-inches tall and weighs 138 pounds.

If seen, call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500, email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-845-TIPS.