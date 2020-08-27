90ºF

Local News

Family identifies 6-year-old girl fatally stabbed in home

Corley Peel, Reporter

Maggie Lorenz, Multi-media journalist

Steve Patrick, Digital Managing Editor, Jacksonville

Tags: Jacksonville
Photo of Atarah from GoFundMe page
Photo of Atarah from GoFundMe page

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Loved ones of a 6-year-old girl -- who died after Jacksonville police said she was found stabbed in an Arlington home -- have identified her as Atarah.

Someone who wrote that Atarah was a “bright young girl with a contagious smile and a huge heart,” created a GoFundMe account to raise money to help the family with funeral costs, which as of Thursday had raised over $7,000.

Originally, police reported the child was stabbed with a kitchen knife by a woman, who was hospitalized after she then stabbed herself.

According to the Department of Children and Families, the woman was the 6-year-old’s mother. DCF reported that the mother’s parental rights were previously terminated and that she was visiting the child’s home.

It remains unclear if an arrest has been made in the case. The name of the woman has not been released.

A total of six people were in the home at the time, police said.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: