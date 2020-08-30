JSO: Man shot during suspected robbery attempt

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot during an attempted robbery Saturday night, near an ATM in Jacksonville’s Englewood neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO says patrol officers responded to a scene at the 5600 block of Beach Boulevard around 10:00 p.m. Before those officers arrived, police were notified that an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound had been transported to a nearby hospital. The Sheriff’s Office says that man is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

JSO believes the shooting was instigated by an attempted robbery. Police say they are searching for two suspects. At this time, they do not have descriptions for either. Officers say during the incident, bullets also struck a nearby vehicle carrying two individuals. Neither was harmed, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Detectives from JSO’s Robbery Unit are leading a further investigation into the events that took place.

During a briefing, JSO said it would like to remind citizens to be aware of their surroundings when visiting places such as ATM’s and gas stations late at night.

Police are asking anyone who has information that could help investigators, to contact JSO either by phone at (904) 630-0500 or by email at JSOcrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).