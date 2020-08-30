Jacksonville police investigate 5 overnight shootings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Five people were hospitalized after five separate shootings that happened within a span of about seven hours, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The violence began around 10 p.m. Saturday when police responded to a shooting outside the Wells Fargo on Beach Boulevard near University Boulevard. Police said a man was shot during a robbery attempt and was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. According to police, a nearby vehicle was struck by gunfire, but no one in that car was hurt. The Sheriff’s Office said it did not have descriptions of the two people suspected in the robbery attempt and shooting.

Around 1 a.m. Sunday, according to investigators, a man was shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Powers Avenue near Toldeo Road. Police said the victim was driving through the parking lot when an individual holding a handgun opened the driver’s door. That’s when, according to police, the victim accelerated and the gun went off. The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.

Shortly before 2 a.m., police said, a person who had been shot was dropped off at a hospital. Police said they learned the victim was shot while traveling on Arlington Expressway near University Boulevard. Police said the victim’s injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.

About an hour later, according to the Sheriff’s Office, an adult was shot just before 3 a.m. on Pinehurst Drive near Broward Road. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

And shortly before 5 a.m., according to police, a man in his 20s who had been shot multiple times was found lying in the Bank of America parking lot on Moncrief Road near Edgewood Avenue. Police said someone using the ATM called 911, and the victim was transported to UF Health hospital, where he was in serious condition at last check.

News4Jax asked whether any of the shootings were related, but police could not comment at the time.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release suspect information in any of the incidents.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).