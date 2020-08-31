Jacksonville firefighter injured at commercial building fire in Mixon Town

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville firefighter was injured while fighting a blaze a commercial warehouse in Mixon Town early Monday morning.

A spokesperson for Jacksonville Fire Rescue said the injuries were minor but didn’t elaborate. The firefighter was taken to the hospital for treatment.

JFRD said the fire started before 2 a.m. When crews arrived, they found the fire burning in the space between the ceiling and the roof of the building. Otherwise, there’s no damage to the interior.

A sign on the building shows it belongs to mechanical contractor W.W. Gay. According to its website. the contractor specializes in engineering, design, installation, and maintenance of industrial and commercial refrigeration, commercial HVAC, and mechanical systems.

Crews are responding to the 500 block of Stockton street to a commercial building structure fire.... smoke showing. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) August 31, 2020

There’s no word yet on what might have sparked the flames. The fire is considered under control now, but drivers on I-10 may notice there are several emergency vehicles still on the scene. Edison Street is closed.