Man shot during argument dies at hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An argument Saturday evening in a Northwest Jacksonville neighborhood ended with at least one gunshot and a man dead, according to police.

Police were called to Leger Circle, near Restlawn Cemetery, about 8 p.m. and found a man between 30 and 40 years old with a single gunshot to the chest. He was taken to a hospital by Jacksonville Fire-Rescue, where he pronounced dead.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office homicide investigators said the unidentified man who shot the victim drove away in a black car. They are asking for anyone who saw anything that could help police to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

According to News4Jax records, this was the 122nd homicide of the year in Duval County -- 100 of those ruled murders. There have been 374 people shot in Jacksonville this year -- including five in less than eight hours over the weekend.