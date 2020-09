JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman has been seen since 6 Monday night.

Police said Joyce White Johnson was last seen leaving her home on Peacefield Drive to go out for bicycle ride. She never came home.

Johnson was wearing a gray and burgundy shirt and blue shorts. Police want to make sure she is OK.

If you think you have seen her or know where she is call JSO at (904) 630-0500.