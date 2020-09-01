‘We had a good run’: Gators Dockside in Baymeadows closes up

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After nearly 25 years, Gators Dockside on Baymeadows Road closed its doors Tuesday.

It was the oldest Gators Dockside location still open. Business has suffered amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We had a good run,” Randy Margraf, a bartender at the restaurant, told News4Jax during its final weekend. “Not many people can say they’ve worked in the same bar for 24 years.”

He hopes to see his regular come to that location and serve new customers.

Gators Dockside locations still in the Jacksonville area include spots in Oakleaf and St. Johns.