What you need to know before heading to St. Johns County’s beaches this Labor Day weekend

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Lifeguards, deputies and police in St. Johns County are preparing for what’s anticipated to be a busy beach weekend.

The county’s beaches are expected to be packed with people on Labor Day, as well as the Saturday and Sunday leading up to it.

Here’s what you need to know before heading to the beach this weekend:

Lifeguards and beach flags

Lifeguards will be on duty at various locations on St. Johns County beaches from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. throughout Labor Day weekend, weather permitting.

In addition, Marine Rescue personnel will patrol the beaches on a regular basis.

Warning flags are in place along the beach to keep visitors aware of current water and surf conditions. Yellow flags indicate a medium hazard level that could include strong currents and surf. Red flags indicate a high hazard with stronger currents and more dangerous surf conditions. Purple flags indicate dangerous marine life in the area. The absence of a flag does not mean there is no danger, as beach visitors should always exercise caution when swimming in the ocean.

Rip currents are strong, fast-moving currents of water that move seaward from the shore. They may be recognized by a foamy, choppy surface and water that appears brown from sand being churned and moved rapidly out to sea. If you are caught in a rip current, the most important thing to remember is to remain calm. Swim parallel with the shoreline until you are out of the pull of the current and then swim toward shore. Those who are not strong swimmers are not recommended to go beyond knee level in the water.

Beach visitors are asked to observe flag colors, swim near a lifeguard, practice social distancing and call 911 in the event there is an emergency.

On-beach driving

Vehicles are allowed on the beach between 8 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Beach passes are required for vehicle access and can be purchased with cash at any beach access ramp. For information about beach passes, visit www.sjcfl.us/Beaches/Passes.

Drivers are asked to comply with the following rules on St. Johns County beaches:

Traffic must remain in the designated driving lanes as identified by cones.

Parking is allowed on the west side of the driving lane between the cones and the dune.

Parking on Vilano Beach is parallel parking only on the east side of the driving lane.

The maximum speed allowed on the beach is 10 mph.

Vehicles may not enter the beach at the Fort Matanzas Ramp.

All vehicles are required to stop at all beach ramps and yield to all pedestrians.

Soft sand conditions may exist and only 4x4 vehicles may be allowed on some beaches.

South beaches

Traffic is southbound between the A Street Ramp and the Crescent Beach Ramp. Vehicles can travel both ways from Crescent Beach for about 3.5 miles south and will be able to turn around to exit at the Crescent Ramp. Vehicles can also continue south to exit at the Fort Matanzas ramp. This stretch is tidal dependent and is one way only.

Drivers are asked to follow the posted signs and information given by toll staff at all locations.

Beach driving updates will be provided on the Reach the Beach mobile app and the St. Johns County Beaches Facebook page and Twitter feed.

Vilano Beach and Porpoise Point Beach

Vilano Beach is open for vehicular access with 4x4-mandated conditions.

Parking in the Vilano area is anticipated to be at capacity by 10 a.m., so beachgoers are asked to find alternative ways to access the beach, such as walking, biking, carpooling or visiting another beachfront park.

Porpoise Point is currently closed to vehicular access, as it has experienced extreme erosion and the vehicular ramp has been compromised.

Labor Day weekend shuttle service

St. Johns County is offering a free shuttle service to Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park and the St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 5, through Monday, Sept. 7, weather permitting.

The Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park shuttle will transport beach visitors between Cornerstone Park at 1046 A1A North and Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park, which provides direct access to the beach.

The St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier shuttle will transport beach visitors between St. Augustine Beach City Hall at 2200 A1A South and the Pier parking lot, which provides direct access to Pier amenities and the beach. The shuttles will run every 20 minutes with the final shuttles departing at 4 p.m.

In accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations and state guidelines, shuttles have safety plans in place to protect drivers and passengers, including drivers wearing masks, buses being sanitized frequently, social distancing protocols and capacity limitations.

Service updates will be provided via the Reach the Beach mobile app and the St. Johns County Beaches Facebook page and Twitter feed.

St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier

The St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier and Gift Shop is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.

Visitors may purchase day and annual passes to visit the Pier for sightseeing and fishing, as well as rent fishing poles and purchase a variety of items.

For more information, call 904-209-0326.

Stay up to date

For the most up-to-date information on beach access and driving conditions, download the Reach the Beach Mobile App for iPhone and Android.

For more information regarding St. Johns County beaches, visit www.sjcfl.us/beaches, follow St. Johns County Beaches on Facebook or Twitter, or call 904-209-0331.