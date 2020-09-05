Nassau Humane Society takes in 20 dogs from Duval County home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Nassau Humane Society in Fernandina Beach took in 20 small dogs Friday from Animal Care and Protective Services in Jacksonville.

Humane Society Director Debbie Chissell said the dogs range in age from four months to eight years and lived with two people in Duval County, but one person passed away and the remaining owner, who is in her 80s, couldn’t care for them.

The dogs were surrendered to ACPS on Friday, and the shelter contacted Nassau County for help.

“We are very happy to partner with animal welfare organizations that reach out to us to help animals in need,” Chissell said.

The dogs include Chihuahua mixes, Dachshund mixes and Chiweenies. All of the animals will need vaccinations and some will need spay-neuter surgeries, which NHS will pay for. Some of the dogs appear to have eye issues that will probably require treatment or surgery, and some may also need grooming and additional medical procedures.

“It’s going to be time-consuming for our staff, and costly,” she said. “We are glad to do it, but if anyone could offer a financial donation to help us with the unexpected costs, we would greatly appreciate it.”

As the dogs are cleared for adoption, they will be posted on the NHS website under the “adopt” link. Dogs requiring spay-neuter will be posted for pre-adoption pending their surgeries. The shelter will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, closed Monday.

20 dogs surrendered to the Nassau County Humane Society. (WJXT)