The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a semi truck overturned on the exit ramp from State Road 9B to I-95. Two traffic lanes have been blocked in the incident.

The Florida Highway Patrol says at least one person was hurt in the crash, but have not said what caused it. They are currently working to clear the scene.

JSO has yet to say when the road will reopen. Motorists driving through that area are urged to use caution.