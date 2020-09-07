JSO: Teenager shot in car near Regency Square dies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A driver found shot last Wednesday morning at the intersection of Atlantic Boulevard and Monument Road after officers at the nearby Regency Mall police substation heard gunshots has died, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

JSO does not identify shooting victims but did confirm the victim as 18 years old. His death has been ruled a murder.

Officers preparing for a shift change at the substation heard the shots around 1:30 a.m. and found a bullet-riddled car stopped in the road at the Arlington intersection. The driver was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and was not expected to survive the shooting, according to JSO.

When officers approached the stopped car on Monument Road, another officer pursued a second vehicle speeding away from the scene and pulled it over about 4 miles away at the intersection of Beach Boulevard and Cortez Road, police said.

Another person in the second vehicle was also suffering from at least one gunshot wound and was taken to Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police think there might have been one more victim who was not at the scene when officers arrived. Investigators are checking hospitals to see if he or she sought treatment.

Four others who were inside the car that was stopped on Beach Boulevard were taken into custody to be interviewed by detectives.

Investigators did not give the ages or genders of the people involved and said it was too early in the investigation to say what led up to the shooting. They said it was clear the car on Atlantic Boulevard was targeted because it was shot about a dozen times.

While crime scene detectives investigate the scene, all eastbound lanes of Atlantic Boulevard at Monument Road and the westbound lanes of Beach Boulevard at Cortez Road were closed. By 6 a.m., the bullet-riddled car on Atlantic Boulevard had been towed away and all lanes had reopened. The second scene on Beach Boulevard at Cortez Road cleared about 90 minutes later.

Police are asking anyone who has information that could help investigators to call JSO at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).