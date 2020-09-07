Opioid epidemic spikes for first time in five years

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact lives, another epidemic has a surge in record breaking numbers that have not been seen in the last five years.

In 2016, there were 356 overdose calls with 180 of those calls related to opioids. Fast forward to 2020, and the number is up to 385 overdose calls with 243 of the calls being opioid related.

A program at the forefront of fighting local opioid epidemic is Project Save Lives. It began in 2017 as an initiative to track what drugs people are using, identify trends and to help people who want assistance ending their addiction.

It is providing some hope in a time of despair. 1,281 people have consented to program services since 2017, seven people have died from opioids. Despite the loss of seven lives overall, the program appears to be working.

371 have taken traditional rehab services and 1,029 have taken peer services.

To give you some perspective, overdose calls in 2019 were 1,703 as of March 13th. This year, March 13, 2020, there have been 2,372.