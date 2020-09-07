Health inspector finds dead snake, roaches, rodent droppings, and flies at Jacksonville restaurant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Inspectors shut down a Jacksonville soul food restaurant, Munchies Food For The Soul, after finding several high priority health violations.

Right off the bat, the inspection report shows the restaurant was cited for having a dead snake and three dead roaches in a glue trap, but that’s not what got Munchies Food For The Soul shut down.

50 live flies in the kitchen and dry storage did, along with evidence of rodents. The inspector noted 34 rodent dropping were found near the reach-in freezer and leading behind the ice machine.

Also scoring in the shutdown, the inspector cited Munchies for storing hot food in a cabinet for 4 and a half hours. As a result, pans of mac and cheese, greens, meatballs, chicken, and cooked squash had to be thrown away.

Munchies worked quickly to fix the issues. On the inspector’s return the next day, all of its previous 22 violations were corrected and it was allowed to reopen.

All restaurant reports are provided by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulations and its Division of Hotels and Restaurants.

You can search your favorite restaurants and their most recent inspections anytime in DBPR’s licensing portal.

News4Jax monitors emergency shutdowns every week in District 5.

District 5 covers restaurants in Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Clay, Columbia, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Lafayette, Levy, Marion, Nassau, Putnam, St. Johns, Suwannee, and Union Counties.