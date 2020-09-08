74ºF

Entertainment

‘Kojak’ and ‘Knots Landing’ star dies at 77

Emily Boyer, Morning assignment editor, backup traffic reporter

Tags: Kevin Dobson
UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - AUGUST 22: Actor Kevin Dobson arrives at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences 'Performers Peer Group Reception' at the Sheraton Universal Hotel on August 22, 2011 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision for the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences/AP Images)
UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - AUGUST 22: Actor Kevin Dobson arrives at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences 'Performers Peer Group Reception' at the Sheraton Universal Hotel on August 22, 2011 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision for the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences/AP Images) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Kevin Dobson, an actor known for his roles in Kojak and Knots Landing, died on Sunday.

His death was announced by the United Veterans Council of San Joaquin County, which Dobson once served as Chairman.

Army Veteran, Veterans Rights Activist, Film and Television Actor Kevin Dobson has passed away. He was 77 Years Old. Condolences to the entire family. Rest In Peace... March 18 1943-September 6 2020

Posted by United Veterans Council of San Joaquin County on Monday, September 7, 2020

Forbes reported Dobson died of a heart attack.

The army veteran and actor is known for his roles in Days of Our Lives and Kojak.

For 11 years, Dobson starred as powerful attorney M. Mack Patrick in CBS’ Knots Landing.

Dobson’s official death notice said, “as Kevin would prefer and always said “If you love America, thank a vet.”

Dobson was 77.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: