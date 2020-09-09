JSO releases bodycam footage from Jacksonville protests in May

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has released body camera footage from protests during the last weekend in May.

News4Jax on Wednesday obtained the videos from the protests that happened during the weekend after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Hundreds of protesters gathered in downtown Jacksonville to demand justice for Floyd, and dozens were arrested over two days.

The Sheriff’s Office released 12 different videos showing the arrests made. State prosecutors have since dismissed charges for nearly all of the demonstrators arrested May 30 and 31.

Police wearing tactical gear face protesters on May 31 in Downtown Jacksonville. (Maggie Lorenz/WJXT)

One video shows several officers on the Main Street Bridge. A woman screams and a man next to a concrete median can be seen being taken to the ground by officers. Then, officers can be seen zip-tying the man’s hands behind his back.

Another video shows officers using zip-ties to take several other protesters into custody.

One body camera video even shows a man named Chad Hollett being questioned by police shortly after his arrest on the second day of demonstrations.

News4Jax spoke with him after witness video showed what appeared to be an officer putting his arm around Hollett’s neck and another officer running and punching him in the face during his arrest.

The body camera video of force being used on Hollett hasn’t been released. His attorney told News4Jax he’s calling for the release of that video.

Hollett was among those whose charges were dropped.