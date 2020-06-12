Charges dropped against 48 arrested in 1st weekend of Jacksonville protests

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After reviewing video multiple videos of protests and arrests in Downtown Jacksonville on May 30 and 31, the State Attorney’s Office announced Friday that charges against 48 people accused only of unlawful assembly.

“Other arrests from Saturday, May 30, 2020, are still under review,” according to a statement released early Friday morning.

Already, the State Attorney’s Office had already filed an electronic notice saying that after reviewing evidence, it would not prosecute a Jacksonville pastor, who was arrested on May 31 while on Facebook Live during a protest, for misdemeanor unlawful assembly.

Based on News4Jax reviews and information from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, 79 people were arrested that weekend. Late in the first day of peaceful protests downtown that were sparked after the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police things turned ugly.

One officer was hospitalized after he was sliced on the neck and others had minor injures as bottles and rocks were thrown, police cars and a few downtown buildings were vandalized.

On Thursday, JSO identified and arrested a 22-year-old man accused of attacking an officer. Martin Bryan Silvera-Albor was charged with simple battery on a law enforcement officer, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, criminal mischief and resisting an officer without violence.

The Public Defender’s Office identified at least 70 people arrested during the May 30 and 31 protests on charges unlawful assembly while protesting police brutality, records show.

An attorney for Chad Hollett, who was arrested on May 31 during a protest, is asking charges to be dropped in his case, too, after finding video that shows an officer putting his arm around his client’s neck and then another officer running in and punching the man in the face during the arrest. In interviews with News4Jax days after his arrest, Hollett said he had two black eyes.

“I pulled up the video and I was shocked -- just shocking that the officers would do on video exactly what the protesters are telling them: ‘We are not going to stand for this anymore,’” said attorney Mitch Stone, who is representing Hollett.

On May 31, hours before a curfew, an “order to disperse was given” and Hollett refused, an arrest report stated. But the report did not mention the force seen in the video.

“I certainly believe they overstepped their bounds. I certainly believe there was excessive force. It’s the exact type of contact we’re trying to stop,” Stone said. “And whether it’s charging them with crimes to prevent that from happening or whether it’s disciplining them or kicking them off the force, but something needs to happen to make sure the message is sent to every police officer."

The matter involving Hollett is still being reviewed with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Department, according to Officer Christian Hancock.