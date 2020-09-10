Party’s over: Airbnb cracks down on Florida party houses, including Jacksonville

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – Airbnb has initiated a crackdown on party houses throughout Florida, including some in Duval County, the company announced on Thursday.

More than 40 listings across the state were suspended from the Airbnb platform after violating party policies, Airbnb said. The rental platform changed its policies worldwide last year to ban parties at Airbnb listings until further notice.

“The vast majority of hosts in Florida contribute positively to their neighborhoods and economy, and they also take important steps to prevent unauthorized parties -- like establishing clear house rules, quiet hours, and communicating in advance with their guests,” Airbnb said. “Our actions today address the small minority of hosts who have previously received warnings about hosting responsibly or have otherwise violated our policies.”

The suspensions were spread throughout the following counties across the state:

Alachua

Broward

Duval

Lake

Lee

Manatee

Miami-Dade

Okaloosa

Orange

Palm Beach

St. Johns

Walton

Airbnb announced a global ban on “party houses” in 2019, alongside a 24/7 Neighborhood Support Hotline, where neighbors can call and reach a real person at Airbnb.

“It’s critical that we take steps to reduce the number of large parties and events, and we support the efforts of local officials to put a stop to irresponsible behavior,” said Viviana Jordan, Airbnb’s Manager of Public Policy in Florida.

