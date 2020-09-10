Tony Boselli teams up with Academy Sports to surprise local teachers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A former leader of the Jaguars on Wednesday let some teachers know how much they are appreciated by surprising them with a special shopping spree.

Tony Boselli and the Boselli Foundation partnered with Academy Sports to surprise local teachers from the Boselli Foundation Fellowship Program.

There were 14 teachers that were taken on the shopping spree. Boselli said he knows the teachers will use the shopping spree for their classrooms but he hopes that they will buy something for themselves.

“They are such giving individuals and they give so much for the kids in the classroom," Boselli said.

Boselli said he knows how much hard work the teachers put into their classrooms and this was just his way to say, “thank you.”