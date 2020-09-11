Man facing 2nd degree murder charges in 2 Jacksonville shootings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Court records obtained Friday by News4Jax show a 26-year-old man is facing charges of second-degree murder in two unrelated deadly shootings.

A police report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office shows that Dominique Barner was arrested Aug. 13 on a charge of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a bicyclist on Emerson Street.

The discovery comes just days after News4Jax learned Janera Smith, 22, was arrested Friday on a charge of accessory after the fact in connection to the fatal shooting.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Janera Smith was arrested on a charge of accessory after the fact in connection with the shooting death of a bicyclist in January 2019. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office/WJXT)

The victim in the shooting was identified by police as Damon Rothermel, 50. Police said he appeared to have been hit by a stray slug from a shootout between people in two cars.

At the time of his death, family told News4Jax Rothermel had just celebrated his 50th birthday.

A second police report obtained Friday confirms Barner is also facing a second-degree murder charge after a deadly shooting in Arlington at a shopping center on Merrill Road. Additionally, Barner was charged with attempting to elude law enforcement and home invasion robbery.

Jacksonville police said a man in his mid-20s was shot multiple times and died at scene.

Also related to the case, police announced Friday a father and son were arrested in connection to the crime spree. Hakeem Robinson, 21, has also been charged with second-degree murder. His father, Abdul Robinson, 49, has been charged with accessory after the fact.

Barner is held in the Duval County jail without bond. His next court date is set for Dec. 15.