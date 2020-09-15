Jacksonville police arrest 2 more in fatal shooting of bicyclist

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Monday announced two more arrests in the death of a bicyclist who was fatally shot in January 2019.

The shooting happened near in the area of Emerson Street and St. Augustine Road. According to the Sheriff’s Office, it resulted in the death of Damon Rothermel, 50, who appeared to have been hit by a stray slug from a shootout between people in two cars.

On Monday, the Sheriff’s Office announced Derek Hudson, 20, and Christopher Brown, 26, were arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Both were being held in the Duval County jail without bond.

Last Friday, News4Jax learned Dominique Barner was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder in the shooting.

Janera Smith, 22, was arrested on a charge of accessory after the fact, an arrest report shows.